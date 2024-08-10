Brighton player ratings vs Villarreal: Plenty of 8s as new signings show class in final pre-season friendly

Fabian Hurzeler led his Albion team out at the Amex for the first time this afternoon (Saturday, August 10) – and deployed a side full of attacking talent.

The Spanish visitors hit the post early on and caused problems with balls over the top but Albion managed to keep a second successive clean sheet – and secured their fourth win from four pre-season games.

Joao Pedro marked his return to the side with a belting strike from the edge of the area before fellow striker Danny Welbeck made it two with a composed finish – assisted by Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh was once again a livewire and he scored his third goal of pre-season in the second-half. It was a classy finish by the former Newcastle man, who has made a real impression for Hurzeler’s side so far.

Hurzeler rung the changes in the second half but still on the pitch to win – and slot home – a late penalty was veteran striker Welbeck. With this goal, the 33-year-old joined Minteh as the pre-season top scorer.

That sealed a fine afternoon’s work for Albion with plenty of really positive signs as they prepare for their first Premier League game of the season away at Everton next weekend.

Scroll down and click through to see our player ratings.

1 . Brighton 4-0 Villarreal Brighton easily beat Villarreal in their final pre-season friendly (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens / Getty Images

2 . Jason Steele - 7 The experienced stopper, who will start in goal for Albion this season with Bart Verbruggen out injured, will be happy with a second successive clean sheet. He made an important save with his foot in the first half and puled out an impressive diving catch on the hour mark. Had almost nothing to do after that but was alert to make a good save with the clock ticking down at 4-0. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman - 6 Made a vital interception to stop Villareal from taking the lead. Villarreal did get some joy down his side in the first half. Involved in some nice build up play and solid defensively. Given a warm applause as he departed after an hour. Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images