In an uneventful first-half, Kaoru Mitoma went closest for Brighton with a volleyed effort which was well saved.

Up the other end, Jarrod Bowen was a threat and tested Bart Vebruggen from a tight angle.

As the game approached half-time, Pervis Estupinan got in behind the defence but slipped at the vital moment. This summed up a poor first 45 minutes as a spectacle.

The second-half was a different story though.

The game sparked to life as Mats Wieffer – the best player on the pitch in first-half – grabbed his first goal with a poacher’s effort after Lewis Dunk went up for a floated cross into the box.

The goal was checked by VAR but Dunk was eventually deemed not to be offside.

Brighton’s habit of letting leads slip reared its head again as, just seven minutes later, Mohammed Kudus put the hosts level.

The man who Albion nearly signed before he went to West Ham picked up the pieces after Bowen’s shot was saved by Verbruggen.

Both teams threatened to score a winner but it was the visitors who went the closet. Yankuba Minteh’s ball across goal hit the post, and Kaoru Mitoma didn’t react quick enough as the ball somehow stayed out.

Yasin Ayari also had a shot saved at point blank range – and Evan Ferguson had chances to win it – but Albion had to settle for a point.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players after their fifth game without a win.

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 6 Saved from Bowen after seven minutes from a tight angle. Save from Bowen initially but Kudus scored the rebound. The keeper arguably could have pushed it away from the danger zone. Diving save at 1-1. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman - 6 Great to see him back in action. Good sliding challenge on fellow former Ajax man Kudus – before he was later booked for pulling down the West Ham star. Replaced by Lamptey as the Dutchman’s minutes are managed – and to be cautious of avoiding a red card. Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images