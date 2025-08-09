Brighton player ratings vs Wolfsburg: Four 8s but one 5 as Albion end pre-season on a high

Brighton, at near full strength – except for the absent Carlos Baleba – were fluid going forward but also very open at the back. The returning Bart Verbruggen was a busy man and made a number of fine saves.

The same can be said for Wolfsburg stopper Kamil Grabara, who made an incredible double save early doors to deny Georginio Rutter and then Diego Gomez.

The Brighton pair combined again with Gomez teeing up Georginio, who scored brilliantly from a tight angle on the 17th minute.

The Bundesliga side were a constant threat, though, and Andreas Skov Olsen squandered a big chance to equaliser after a turnover.

There were gaps in the Brighton defence again as Lovro Majer was played through but was was denied brilliantly by Verbruggen.

Albion looked dangerous from set piece situations – with clear signs of improvement in that department already in pre-season.

Brighton were unchanged in the second-half and looked to add to their lead. But it was the visitors who got in behind the defensive line first and again lacked the end product.

They were made to pay on the 80th minute when De Cuyper, Brighton’s £16m summer signing from Club Brugge, net his first goal for the Seagulls. He rifled home from a difficult angle after excellent approach play from Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer.

The hosts were denied a clean sheet though, as Verbruggen couldn’t get down quick enough to stop Rogério’s low driven effort.

Albion ensured that history didn’t repeat itself – after letting a 2-0 lead slip at Southampton last weekend – and finished pre-season with a win and unbeaten record secured.

Goalscorers Georginio Rutter (left) and Maxim De Cuyper (right) celebrate with captain Lewis Dunk (centre) during Brighton 2-1 pre-season friendly win against German outfit Wolfsburg.

2 . Bart Verbruggen – 8 Back from a minor knee problem and was mostly very impressive. The offside flag saved his blushes after a blunder very early on, and he perhaps could have prevented the Wolfsburg goal, but this was otherwise a faultless performance from the Dutchman. Superb stop from close range to deny Lovro Majer. Another brilliant save at full stretch with Albion leading 2-0. Made amends for the goal against him with yet another fine save at 2-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - 7 Saw a towering header tipped over the bar after a well-worked set piece. His ball across goal landed at the feet of De Cuyper, who made no mistake to double the hosts’ lead. Wieffer struggled for Brighton last season with form and fitness but has started to shine in his new right back role. Will be an important player this season. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

4 . Lewis Dunk – 5: Looked assured against Southampton but he struggled a bit more this afternoon. Booked for cynical challenge as Wolfsburg threatened to break at pace. Let his man escape and almost score to level the scoring at 2-1. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images