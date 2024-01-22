Brighton player ratings vs Wolves: One 8 but two 5s as Albion frustrated in first home game of 2024

Brighton were held to a second consecutive goalless draw in the Premier League in a cagey battle with Wolves.

In their first home match of 2024, Brighton couldn’t turn their superior possession into goals with a lack of creativity against a resilient Wolves defence.

Facundo Buonanotte saw a header cleared off the line, and Jack Hinshelwood’s dangerous cross nearly resulted in an own goal off Max Kilman, but the hosts failed to properly test Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The visitors nearly made Albion pay, with Pedro Neto particularly lively on the counter attack. The Portuguese winger, returning from a hamstring injury, repeatedly found himself in acres of space but just lacked that killer instinct.

Brighton were held to a second consecutive goalless draw in the Premier League in a cagey battle with Wolves. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina both forced Jason Steele into good saves in the second-half.

The Albion keeper was involved in a hairy moment, too, when he engaged in a footrace with Cunha, who was one-on-one. The Brazilian, despite getting to the ball first, made a mess of things and shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

With Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra missing, Joao Pedro was often found wide positions and the returning Tariq Lamptey brought on as right winger late on. Ultimately, the Seagulls were left frustrated in their quest for their first league win of 2024 – making it back-to-back goalless draws after the stalemate at West Ham on January 2.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:

Jason Steele – 7: Comfortable in the first half with no big saves to make. Good save from Cunha right at the start of the second half but was fortunate the rebound was put over the bar by the Brazilian. Rushed out to Cunha and forced him to take it too wide but it could have gone very differently - risky move! Superb save moments later from Mario Lemina

Jack Hinshelwood – 6: Not heavily involved in the game in the first half but was always an option on the right flank. Dangerous cross nearly caused an own goal after a great run forward.

Lewis Dunk – 7: Strong defensively throughout, with some big headers.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Faultless defensively. Regularly showed excellent defensive positioning to cut out crosses and looked so comfortable with the ball at his feet. Too strong for Cunha on multiple occasions. Looking a threat from set pieces too.

Pervis Estupinan – 6: Looking to burst down the left flank at every opportunity. Put too much on a cross from the right after short corner. Not strong enough up against Neto after the restart and it nearly led to a goal. Leaving too much space for Neto to run into. Given a rest after 72 minutes as he continues his return from long-term injuries.

Pascal Groß – 6: Not his best night. The assist king lacked end product. Had some nice ideas and put in some dangerous set pieces.

Billy Gilmour – 7: Excellent first half was in the thick of the action. Pinged some superb passes. Nice feet to bypass defenders. Slick in possession, looking to make things happen. Involved in off the ball incident and tussles with Cunha.

James Milner – 6: The veteran made his 33rd appearance in the Premier League, surpassing Ryan Giggs and going second in the all time list – 20 off Gareth Barry. He also made history by playing in the Premier League at every age from 16 to 38, having celebrated his birthday on January 4th. On the pitch, he didn't pull up any trees but didn’t put a foot wrong. Good infield pass nearly led to a Pedro goal. Replaced after 72 minutes.

Facundo Buonanotte – 6: Good tackle in midfield. Header cleared off the line but perhaps should have done better. Replaced after an hour.

Danny Welbeck – 6: Decent shot blocked out for a corner. Showed good strength to keep hold of the ball. Tenacious. Replaced after an hour.

Joao Pedro – 7: Lost the ball in dangerous area as Brighton tried to play out from the back. Picked up the ball in wide areas. Playing behind Welbeck, trying to link up play. Tame shot on target. Shot blocked by Semedo after being played in brilliantly by Welbeck. Tame shot on goal from left wing position. He looked like the most likely man to break the deadlock. Needs to pull the trigger a bit quicker.

Substitutes:

Tariq Lamptey – 6: Made his return after two months out injured. A couple of dangerous runs but was tough against a low block.

Evan Ferguson – 5: Lost the ball trying to hold it up. Couldn’t make the impact he would have liked, in truth.

Adam Lallana – 5: Looked like he made space for himself to shoot but he couldn't find a teammate with a pass.