Brighton player ratings vs Wolves: Two 8s but one 4 and too many 5s as Albion strike late to salvage point

Albion seemed to be running out of ideas in a scrappy game at Molineux when the Dutchman rose to meet Stefanos’ Tzimas inviting cross to level on the 86th minute.

The hosts – who are still yet to win a league match this season – were ahead since the 21st minute after Marshall Munetsi’s powerful strike, which went down as an unfortunate Bart Verbruggen own-goal.

After Danny Welbeck’s header was only half-cleared, Munetsi caught it sweetly on the volley. Verbruggen pushed it onto the cross bar but it rebounded back off him and into his own net.

Brighton were rocked by the goal and Wolves, buoyed on by their desperate fans, could have been 3-0 ahead on another day.

Jhon Arias missed a glaring chance and Jørgen Strand Larsen struck the post – which gave those inside the stadium the feeling an equaliser was inevitable.

Georginio – who replaced Carlos Baleba at half-time for the Seagulls – was lively, but the team looked short of inspiration in attack with time running out.

It was another sub, Stefanos Tzimas, who worked some magic with a fine cross and Van Hecke was in the perfect place to plant his header home.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point. Wolves would probably have seen that as a good result if you offered them it this morning, but they will know this was an opportunity missed against a below-par Brighton.

Scroll down and click through to see how we rated the Brighton players:

1 . Wolves 1-1 Brighton Jan Paul van Hecke’s header salvaged a point for Brighton against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 7 Very unfortunate own goal. Made a smart save to prevent hosts from going 2-0 up. Did his other jobs well when called upon. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer – 5 He looked confident early on with a long-range strike and a backheel attempt. In defence, he couldn’t contain Wolves’ frontmen. Booked for barging over Hwang Hee-Chan. Taken off after 70 minutes. Off the pace. Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images