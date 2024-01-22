Brighton player ratings vs Wolves: Two 8s but three 5s as Albion frustrated in first home game of 2024

In their first home match of 2024, Brighton couldn’t turn their superior possession into goals with a lack of creativity against a resilient Wolves defence.

Facundo Buonanotte saw a header cleared off the line, and Jack Hinshelwood’s dangerous cross nearly resulted in an own goal off Max Kilman, but the hosts failed to properly test Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The visitors nearly made Albion pay, with Pedro Neto particularly lively on the counter attack. The Portuguese winger, returning from a hamstring injury, repeatedly found himself in acres of space but just lacked that killer instinct.

Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina both forced Jason Steele into good saves in the second-half.

The Albion keeper was involved in a hairy moment, too, when he engaged in a footrace with Cunha, who was one-on-one. The Brazilian, despite getting to the ball first, made a mess of things and shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

With Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra missing, Joao Pedro was often found wide positions and the returning Tariq Lamptey brought on as right winger late on. Ultimately, the Seagulls were left frustrated in their quest for their first league win of 2024 – making it back-to-back goalless draws after the stalemate at West Ham on January 2.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:

1 . BHFC_VS_WOLVES_EG-24.jpg Brighton were held to a second consecutive goalless draw in the Premier League in a cagey battle with Wolves. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

2 . Jason Steele – 8 Comfortable in the first half with no big saves to make. Good save from Cunha right at the start of the second half but was fortunate the rebound was put over the bar by the Brazilian. Rushed out to Cunha and forced him to take it too wide but it could have gone very differently - risky move! Superb save moments later from Mario Lemina. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

3 . Jack Hinshelwood – 6 Not heavily involved in the game in the first half but was always an option on the right flank. Dangerous cross nearly caused an own goal after a great run forward. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography