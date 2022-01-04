Brighton player sexual assault UPDATE: Sussex Police statement in full - what does released under investigation mean?

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

The Albion star, in his 20s, was arrested last October after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at The Arch, in Kings Road, Brighton.

A second man in his 40s was also arrested with the Brighton player but he has had police bail extended till the end of the month.

Sussex Police statement

"A man in his 40s from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until January 27th.

"A man in his 20s, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. No further information is available at this time."

What does released under investigation mean?

Essentially it's a less strict version of being on bail, so he's still under investigation but without conditions he must adhere to.

A definition on the www.jdspicer.co.uk read: "After being interviewed by the police under caution, you may have been informed that you are to be “released under investigation”.

"That means that you have been released from custody without charge with no obligation to return on bail for the offence; however, the investigation will remain ongoing and you will be notified of the outcome of the investigation in due course."

How long can you be released under investigation?

Release under investigation (RUI) is used by the police instead of bail – but unlike pre-charge bail it has no time limits or conditions.