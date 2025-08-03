Brighton player wage investment delivers the Premier League’s fourth best return, according to data

Brighton and Hove Albion are getting more bang for their buck than almost any other Premier League side, according to a new study measuring which clubs make the most of their wage bill.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls rank fourth in the league for wage efficiency, spending just £288,945 per performance point. That figure puts them ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle in terms of value for money, and miles clear of Manchester City, who spend more than £839,000 for the same return.

The research, carried out by UKSoccerShop, analysed wages and player performance data from the 2024/25 season. It looked only at players earning at least £50,000 a week and used Fantasy Premier League stats to calculate each player’s contribution. In total, the study included 296 players from clubs that neither faced relegation nor promotion this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest topped the table, spending just £180,423 per point, with Fulham and Bournemouth close behind. Brighton placed just outside the top three, fielding 15 players earning premium wages who returned an average performance score of 19.69 out of 100.

Tony Bloom, Chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

That score might seem modest at first glance, but when considered alongside the club’s wage efficiency, it shows Brighton are extracting strong value from their squad. They are outperforming several wealthier clubs in this regard, including Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.

This aligns with Brighton’s reputation for smart recruitment and player development. They don’t simply pay less than the Premier League’s biggest spenders — they combine measured spending with solid performance on the pitch.