Brighton poised to make landmark signing from Premier League rivals amid points deduction risk
Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Newcastle have given the 19-year-old permission to discuss personal terms with the Seagulls.
Talks were expected to take place on Saturday evening (June 29) with Minteh having already flown from Gambia, in preparation for medical examinations at Albion.
Ornstein wrote: “Newcastle were seeking to sell Minteh in order to ease their difficulties with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The club are leaving themselves open to a possible points deduction for next season if they fail to make sufficient sales before the June 30 reporting deadline.”
Nottingham Forest had also been linked with Minteh as well as Newcastle academy graduate Elliot Anderson. Minteh was reportedly reluctant to move to French club Lyon – preferring to stay in the Premier League.
Minteh moved to Tyneside in 2023 from Danish side Odense Boldklub but did not make an appearance for Eddie Howe’s team.
He spent last season on loan at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord, notching an impressive 10 goals and six assists.
If Brighton can complete the deal for Minteh, it will be a club record transfer – exceeding the £30m spent on Joao Pedro last summer.
