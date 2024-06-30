Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton look set to break the club’s transfer record by signing Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for a fee in the region of £33m, according to The Athletic.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Newcastle have given the 19-year-old permission to discuss personal terms with the Seagulls.

Talks were expected to take place on Saturday evening (June 29) with Minteh having already flown from Gambia, in preparation for medical examinations at Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ornstein wrote: “Newcastle were seeking to sell Minteh in order to ease their difficulties with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The club are leaving themselves open to a possible points deduction for next season if they fail to make sufficient sales before the June 30 reporting deadline.”

Brighton look set to break the club’s transfer record by signing Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for a fee in the region of £33m, according to The Athletic. Minteh spent last season on loan at Feyenoord (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest had also been linked with Minteh as well as Newcastle academy graduate Elliot Anderson. Minteh was reportedly reluctant to move to French club Lyon – preferring to stay in the Premier League.

Minteh moved to Tyneside in 2023 from Danish side Odense Boldklub but did not make an appearance for Eddie Howe’s team.

He spent last season on loan at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord, notching an impressive 10 goals and six assists.