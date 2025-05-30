Brighton pre-season schedule revealed as two matches and training camp confirmed

Brighton announce pre-season plans ahead of 2025-26 Premier League campaign

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton and Hove Albion will face pre-season warm up matches ahead of the 2025/26 season against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium and Wolfsburg at the American Express Stadium.

The Saints match will take place on Saturday, August 2, kick-off 3pm and Wolfsburg visit the Amex the following weekend Saturday, August 9, kick-off 5pm.

The new Premier League season will begin with a single fixture played on Friday 15 August 2025 and further fixtures across that weekend, to be confirmed.

Fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday 18 June 2025, and include the initial weekly schedule of all 380 matches – although some dates will of course change due to UK broadcaster selections and our opponents' European fixtures.

The season concludes on Sunday 24 May 2026.

Further UK pre-season fixtures will be played behind-closed-doors at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Hurzeler’s men will also have closed training camps taking place in Europe this summer.

Minteh has dreams of Europe

Brighton finished eighth last season and missed out on European football next term. Flying winger Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton last summer for £30m from Newcastle, feels it’s been a season of progress.

“It's not a big disappointment, although we want to get to Europe, but we tried our best to get there,” he said.

“We couldn't, so this is what we get. We just take the win and prepare for next season. Although we finished with good results, I hope next season we'll start with good results. That's the most important thing.”

“We didn't get it, but next season, it's there. We just go home and prepare for it, and then come back stronger.

“We have quality in every position. Everybody's ready for the competition, and we have a big quality to get into Europe.”

Of his first season in the Premier League, the Gambia ace added: “Yes, I'm very happy with that. I tried to adapt to the system. It's not easy. This is my first season. I played and scored goals for the club, and I'm very happy for the support from the fans.

“They're always there for us, and we will try our best next season to get them what they want also.”

