Brighton predicted line-up against Man United: Roberto De Zerbi plots Billy Gimour and Moises Caicedo surprise

Brighton host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium in a crucial fixture which could decide whether or not they play European football next season.

The Albion put a bad week behind them on Saturday (April 29) in a record-breaking 6-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanders. It was the first time the club had scored six goals in one top flight game and kept Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the hunt for European football next season.

Their next opponents are a United side they know all too well. It is less then 12 days since the two sides met at Wembley in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The Red Devils came out victorious on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes of football.

Brighton followed up this heart-breaking loss with a disappoint 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest three days later. Despite these two disappoint results, the empathic win over Wolves means the Seagulls are two points behind sixth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

The only real flaw from the Wolves game for De Zerbi was defender Joel Veltman hobbling off after 65 minutes. The Dutchmen is unlikely to have made a full recovery before tonight’s game (May 4).

Evan Ferguson is also still a doubt with an ankle injury he picked up in the Chelsea victory on April 15, but there is no fresh injury concerns for the Italian coach as he looks to extend the club’s unbeaten run at home to six games.

Here is the expected starting line-up for tonight’s game.

1 . Jason Steele (goalkeeper) Roberto De Zerbi's preferred goalkeeper did not play in the semi-final, but will be between the sticks tonight. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Pascal Gross - right-back Veltman's latest injury means Albion's utility man will slot back into right-back, despite scoring two goals from central midfield against Wolves. Is currently enjoying his best goal-scoring season for the Seagulls. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Lewis Dunk - Brighton Brighton's skipper has not missed a game this season and will lead the side out again tonight. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4 . Levi Colwill - centre-back Adam Webster looked tired towards the end of the Wolves game and De Zerbi will want to manage his minutes in what will be a busy month. The on-loan Chelsea defender is more then capable to come in as Webster's replacement. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK