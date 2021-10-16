Yves Bissouma injured his knee against Leicester last month

Brighton predicted line-up against Norwich after Yves Bissouma decision and Tariq Lamptey assessment

Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion will target their fifth win of the season as they travel to Norwich today.

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 8:47 am
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 8:50 am

Potter however will have some tricky decisions to make on his team line-up following a hectic international break.

Albion will be without injured duo Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) who both face lengthy spells on the sidelines following injuries sustained at Crystal Palace.

On the plus side, Adam Webster could be available after his hamstring issue, while Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu (groin) have both trained this week

There could also be a long-awaited Premier League return for Tariq Lamptey, who has not featured in the top flight since injuring his hamstring last December.

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up at Carrow Road.

1. Rob Sanchez

An ever-present in the Premier League for Albion so far this season

Photo Sales

2. Shane Duffy

Remarkable turnaround for Duffy and in the best form of his career for club and country

Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk

The skipper is performing at a consistently high level

Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn

Could be on the left side of the defensive trio and plays well behind Marc Cucurella

Photo Sales
Graham PotterBrightonTariq LampteyAdam WebsterYves Bissouma
Next Page
Page 1 of 3