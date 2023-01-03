Brighton predicted line-up gallery vs Everton - with Alexis Mac Allister and Billy Gilmour decision made

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is mentally ready to face Everton but will make a late decision on whether he is fit enough. The Argentina midfielder returned from celebrations in his homeland after their victory over France in Qatar a fortnight ago to a joyous welcome from staff and team-mates.

But De Zerbi has to decide whether to throw the 24-year-old straight back into Premier League action against an Everton team fresh from their impressive 1-1 draw at champions Man City. “Mentally, for sure Alexis can play,” the Seagulls boss told a press conference. “Physically, I’m not sure but we will see tomorrow morning.” Albion ace Moises Caicedo will also be available for selection once more after he missed the Arsenal match due to suspension. Key defender Adam Webster and striker Danny Welbeck remain absent.