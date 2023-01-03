Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton ace Alexis Mac Allister was last seen in action for Argentina during the World Cup final against France

Brighton predicted line-up gallery vs Everton - with Alexis Mac Allister and Billy Gilmour decision made

Brighton and Hove Albion will start 2023 with a trip to Everton where they will look to hit back from their 4-2 loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal

By Derren Howard
43 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:57pm

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is mentally ready to face Everton but will make a late decision on whether he is fit enough. The Argentina midfielder returned from celebrations in his homeland after their victory over France in Qatar a fortnight ago to a joyous welcome from staff and team-mates.

But De Zerbi has to decide whether to throw the 24-year-old straight back into Premier League action against an Everton team fresh from their impressive 1-1 draw at champions Man City. “Mentally, for sure Alexis can play,” the Seagulls boss told a press conference. “Physically, I’m not sure but we will see tomorrow morning.” Albion ace Moises Caicedo will also be available for selection once more after he missed the Arsenal match due to suspension. Key defender Adam Webster and striker Danny Welbeck remain absent.

Here’s how De Zerbi’s men could line-up to face Frank Lampard’s Everton tonight.

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

The Albion keeper didn't have his best match against Arsenal last time out and will be keen for a solid display at Everton

Photo: GLYN KIRK

2. Joel Veltman - RB

Dropped for the match against Arsenal as De Zerbi opted for the pace of Lamptey but Veltman is expected to return for this one.

Photo: Warren Little

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The Albion skipper thrives on matches like these - January evening under the lights in front of a fired up Goodison

Photo: David Price

4. Levi Colwill - CB

Continues to perform well at the highest level in Webster's absence. De Zerbi has been pleased with the Chelsea loanee but says he is playing at 60 per cent of his potential at the moment and wants him to be 'calmer'

Photo: Warren Little

