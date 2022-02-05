Yves Bissouma is in contention for this evening's FA Cup clash at Spurs after returning from his AFCON adventure with Mali. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton predicted line-up to face Tottenham: Graham Potter set to spring Yves Bissouma surprise and make tough decisions up front

Head coach Graham Potter is set to return to the touchline for Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup fourth round trip this (Saturday) evening.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 7:00 am

The 46-year-old, and his assistant Billy Reid, missed the 1-1 draw at Leicester City last time out due to Covid - and he is not the only face expected to return this weekend.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Lallana and Shane Duffy have all recovered from injury, while Yves Bissouma is in contention after returning from his AFCON adventure with Mali.

Moises Caicedo is expected back in England this morning following his World Cup qualifying duties with Ecuador.

Enock Mwepu is back in training but won't be in contention for tonight's visit to Spurs.

Back up keeper Jason Steele and Jeremy Sarmiento are also sidelined with injuries. Alex Mac Allister has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid while on international duty with Argentina.

And Potter could have a tough call to make up front for Albion, with both Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck impressing in recent weeks.

Here's how Albion could line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1. Robert Sanchez

The Albion keeper looks set to keep his place between the sticks after the loan departure of Kjell Scherpen and injury to Jason Steele

2. Joel Veltman

Dutch international has been excellent since signing from Ajax in 2020. Has filled the void left by the departed Ben White

3. Lewis Dunk

Albion's skipper could be handed his first start in over a month after recovering from a knee injury

4. Adam Webster

Excellent form has prompted some to call for his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's next squad. Rumours linking him with a move to Saudi-backed Newcastle in January

