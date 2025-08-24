Brighton predicted line-up v Everton with new signing decision, Matt O'Riley call and striker pick

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton will not play the nice guys on Everton’s grand day at the brand spanking new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It will be Everton’s first Premier League match at the 52,769 capacity waterfront venue and the home fans are expected to be crank-up the atmosphere.

Brighton though are looking for their first win of the new season after conceding a 96th minute equaliser against Fulham last weekend.

"It's very important that we focus on us,” said Hurzeler. “Everton supporters are known for being very emotional.

"They're known for being great supporters, for being great supporters for their team. So we are looking forward for this atmosphere.

"We are looking forward to seeing the new stadium, but we are not there to be that nice club, we are there to win points and that's our goal.”

Here’s how the Seagulls could line-up for this one...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch No 1 struggled with a knee injury in pre-season. He started against Fulham last week and should be between the sticks at Everton. Photo: BHAFC

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB Performed superbly against Fulham at right back. The Dutchman has not been spotted in training this week, hopefully he's ok for Everton. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB The Dutch centre back performs at a consistently high level and if he's fit he plays. Photo: BHAFC