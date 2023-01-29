Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton predicted line-up v Liverpool: Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey decision made as Moises Caicedo waits on Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a few selection head scratchers ahead their FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool

By Derren Howard
24 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 10:14am

It's quite bizarre to say Brighton are favourites to progress to against Liverpool but considering Albion's recent form and their 3-0 win against a stuttering Reds team just a fortnight ago – it appears to be the case.

De Zerbi will likely make changes from the Premier League 2-2 draw at Leicester last weekend – some enforced and some also to give fringe players much needed and deserved minutes on the pitch. Jason Steele will likely be between the sticks ahead of Rob Sanchez and De Zerbi will have to decide if Tariq Lamptey – who was linked with a move away this week – plays ahead of Joel Veltman at rightback. With Moises Caicedo “on leave”, due to the latest transfer speculation with Arsenal, and Adam Lallana's injury there could also be a rare midfield role for Billy Gilmour. Danny Welbeck will hope to start up front but faces stiff competition from 18-year-old Evan Ferguson and Jeremy Sarmineto will also aim for a place in the XI.

Here's how Albion could line-up for this one...

1. Jason Steele - GK

The Albion No 2 played in the previous round at Middlesbrough and performed well. Expected to start for this one

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

Impressed from the bench at Leicester last week. Pushing hard for a starting role but was linked with a move away to Lyon, Sporting Lisbon and Wolves this week.

3. Lewis Dunk - D

Barring any unknown niggles, the experience Brighton captain will start this one

4. Adam Webster - D

Still building up his fitness after injury. A key player for Brighton and should start ahead of Van Hecke and Levi Colwill, who remains inured

