Brighton predicted lineup vs Manchester United: Graham Potter's Danny Welbeck call and Yves Bissouma tactical tweak

Midfielder Enock Mwepu remains absent and is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved at Manchester United.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue sustained on his Premier League debut at West Ham last December.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is fit to lay having came through his first Premier League match since December at Watford. Dunk had strapping on his knee but Potter confirmed he is raring to go.

The Albion head coach will also have decide if Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister start, while Danny Welbeck will also hope to start against his former club.

1. Rob Sanchez Brighton's No 1 will need to be at his best against Ronaldo and co. A couple of nervy moments at Watford but overall has looked back to his best of late.

2. Joel Veltman Excellent against Watford and featured on the right of the three and equally as comfortable at right back.

3. Lewis Dunk Watford was his first premier League match since December following a knee injury and ill be better for the time on the pitch.

4. Adam Webster Scored against Watford and continues to be talked about in England terms. The defender is in fine form.