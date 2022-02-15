Brighton predicted lineup vs Manchester United: Graham Potter's Danny Welbeck call and Yves Bissouma tactical tweak

Midfielder Enock Mwepu remains absent and is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved at Manchester United.
Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue sustained on his Premier League debut at West Ham last December.
Skipper Lewis Dunk is fit to lay having came through his first Premier League match since December at Watford. Dunk had strapping on his knee but Potter confirmed he is raring to go.
The Albion head coach will also have decide if Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister start, while Danny Welbeck will also hope to start against his former club.
