Brighton predicted starting line-up vs AEK Athens - as home debut given and injured ace returns

Brighton and Hove Albion start their Europa League campaign tonight as AEK Athens arrive at the American Express Stadium
By Derren Howard
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will lead his team into Europa League actionBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will lead his team into Europa League action
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will lead his team into Europa League action

The Greek double winners will provide a stern test for Roberto De Zerbi’s team but the Seagulls will head in the match full of confidence having recorded back to back wins against Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The Seagulls host AEK for their opening Europa League Group B fixture, with dates against Ajax and Marseille also on the horizon.

“I have studied them [AEK] a lot, they are a good team and very aggressive with the ball and without, so it will be a very tough game,” the Brighton boss said. “Our group is one of the strongest, but for us it is better because we want to compete with the best teams.”

On-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati came off the bench against United and could be in contention to start. Left-back Pervis Estupinan and Argentina teenager Facundo Buonanotte are both expected be involved again after missing the trip to Old Trafford following busy international breaks, while winger Solly March should also return to the squad after his muscle issue.

Here’s how Brighton could line-up for this historic clash...

