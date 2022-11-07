Albion face the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup, off the back of two successive league wins.

Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolves came seven days after a memorable 4-1 win against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, giving De Zerbi his first victories as Brighton manager since taking the job back in September, ending a five game winless streak.

De Zerbi will now be preparing for his first taste of English cup football and could not ask for a sterner first test then Mikel Arteta’s side.

Albion qualified for the next stage of this competition after beating League One Forest Green 3-0 at the New Lawn back in August – thanks to goals from Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson.

Round three sees the introduction of all English clubs playing in Europe – including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Gunners have been flying this season, winning 11 of their 13 league games and topping their group to qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Both teams are expected to maker changes to their victorious sides at the weekend, after Arsenal reclaimed top spot with a dominant 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Albion's second choice keeper and regular cup starter is expected to appear in between the sticks on Wednesday.

For Brighton, Joel Veltman is expected to return to the starting line-up, having had issues with his calf ever since the Manchester City game two weeks ago.

The Dutch defender has not started in Albion's last two victories due to a calf issue, but came off the bench at Molineux on Saturday and a may be started on Wednesday to help get him back to full fitness.

The game may also offer an opportunity for fringe players to impress De Zerbi, as new signing Billy Gilmour is expected to make his first start for the club since completing his summer move from Chelsea.

Here is how SussexWorld expect Brighton to line-up against Arsenal on Wednesday….

Roberto De Zerbi has labelled the Albion skipper as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and the 30-year-old is expected to lead his side out again on Wednesday.

The Chelsea loanee has rarely featured so far this season for Albion, with his only start coming against Forest Green in the EFL Cup second round, a dominant performance as part of De Zerbi's back three on Wednesday could help the 19-year-old's case for a starting spot against Aston Villa.

Their where signs that the right-back was getting back to his best with his second-half cameo performance against Manchester City and De Zerbi is expected to utilise the player's attacking talents in the wing-back position on Wednesday.

The talented midfielder has started every game under De Zerbi and is expected to start against a club interested in signing the Ecuadorian international next summer.

Gilmour first made headlines in English football with his debut performance for Chelsea against Liverpool in the 2020 FA Cup fifth round. He will be hoping an impressive performance in this cup competition can kickstart his Brighton career on Wednesday.

One of Brighton's stand out performers from this season and predicted to be a Champions League player in the future by his manager, the versatile player will likely start again at the Emirates Stadium.

Player of the match against Wolves and mentioned in Garth Crooks' team of the week, the exciting winger is turning heads with his performances and could be the key to Albion progressing to the next round.

The Belgium playmaker has scored five goals since De Zerbi arrived at the club and is fast becoming one of the hottest properties in European football.