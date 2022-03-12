Brighton predicted starting XI - THREE changes and Yves Bissouma call made vs Liverpool

Brighton are on a losing run and have lost four on the bounce, conceding nine and scoring just once in the process.

It's a worrying trend for Potter and a huge improvement is need if they are to get anything from today's clash against a Liverpool team determined to narrow the six point gap on leaders Man City.

Albion however did record an impressive 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season which should give the Potter's team some confidence ahead of today's lunchtime kick-off.

Enock Mwepu scored an absolute belter that day but overal the midfielder - who arrived in the summer from Red Bull Salzburg for £23m - has had a frustrating campaign due to injuries and illness.

Mwepu and former Liverpool man Adam Lallana are available. Mwepu has been sidelined since early January and boss Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.

"He’s trained this week so that’s really good for him. We need to look at his minutes and his time on the pitch. But the fact he’s training with us and is involved is great news for us," said Potter.

Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.

Scroll down and click through to see how Graham Potter's team may line-up for this one

1. Ro Sanchez - GK The Spain international has had a few wobbles this season but will need to be at his best against one of the best attacks in world football Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman The reliable Netherlands international will likely be on the right of a defensive trio Photo Sales

3. Shane Duffy The experienced Ireland international should be alongside his skipper Dunk Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk Albion will need a huge display from their skipper for this one Photo Sales