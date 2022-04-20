Brighton predicted starting XI vs Manchester City - Graham Potter's TWO changes from Tottenham win and Adam Lallana call made

Brighton and Hove Albion will face title-chasing Manchester City in confident mood following back to back away victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

Albion are currently 10th in the Premier League standings and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

The trip to a highly motivated Manchester City will however be a stern test of Albion's recent revival as Pep Guardiola's team will look to respond in style following their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley last weekend.

The Reds placed further pressure on City in the Premier League title race last night with 4-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield.

Graham Potter's is a manger who likes to tweak tactics and formation and there could be a couple of changes to the starting XI that performed so well during last Saturday's 1-0 win at Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Brighton are without Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder Steven Alzate missed the win at Tottenham through illness but is back in training and could be involved.

Centre-half Shane Duffy is still out with a thigh injury.

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one.

1. Sanchez - GK Has been top class in the last two matches at Arsenal and Tottenham Photo Sales

2. Veltman - D Albion's Mr Reliable could be on the right side of the three tonight Photo Sales

3. Dunk - D Remains Albion's main man in the heart of the defence Photo Sales

4. Webster - D Could return to the starting XI tonight after groin and calf injuries Photo Sales