Brighton predicted starting XI vs Southampton: Huge Billy Gilmour decision made and Alexis Mac Allister call as Europe awaits

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some key selections decisions to make ahead of today’s crunch clash against Southampton at the Amex Stadium

By Derren Howard
Published 21st May 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 11:06 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few selection headaches ahead of SouthamptonBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few selection headaches ahead of Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few selection headaches ahead of Southampton

The Seagulls will head into Sunday’s Premier League clash with relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium knowing one win from their final three games – they host champions elect Manchester City next Wednesday before bringing the curtain down with a final-day trip to Aston Villa – would secure a Europa League berth.Tottenham's loss against Brentford and Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Liverpool places Brighton in an even stronger position to qualify. It would be a first qualification for continental football for the south coast outfit and De Zerbi wants his players to write themselves into the club’s history.Asked if this would be his greatest achievement as a manager so far, the Italian said: “Yes, 100% but not only for me. The players can play in big teams in the future but there is no bigger target than getting into the Europa League with Brighton. In 25 years, we will all come back to Brighton and be remembered for a historic result. This is more important than your salary, career or the big team you could play or coach in the future. It’s priceless, because we know all the people around the club are dreaming – and that’s the nicest thing that can happen in football.”Here's how Brighton are expected to line-up for this one...

