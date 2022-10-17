Despite some impressive performances against tough opposition, the Italian is yet to claim victory in any of his first three games in charge, most recently succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away at Brentford on Friday night (October 14).

The games keep coming thick and fast though for De Zerbi, as Albion prepare for their second game in four days, when they face struggling Forest on the south coast tomorrow night (October 18).

Despite signing 21 players in the summer, Steve Cooper’s side are currently rock bottom of the Premier League, in their first season back in the top flight in 23 years, winning just won of their first 10 games.

De Zerbi will be without Kaoru Mitoma for tomorrow night’s game, with the exciting winger seen leaving the Brentford Community Stadium on crutches.

Defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Levis Colwill are also said to be struggling with minor injuries for tomorrow night – but neither player was expected to start.

Here’s how Brighton could line-up in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

1. Robert Sanchez The ever-present goalkeeper will continue between the sticks tomorrow night Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman Despite giving away a penalty against Brentford, Veltman remains an important part of De Zerbi's defence. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk Captain Dunk has been one of Brighton's stand-out performers this season, leading to calls for him to be re-called to the England squad Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster Alongside Dunk and Veltman, Webster completes the back three that Dr Zerbi sees as pivotal to how he wants his teams to play. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales