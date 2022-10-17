Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton predicted XI against Nottingham Forest as Roberto De Zerbi chases first win as manager - player gallery

Roberto De Zerbi continues the search for his first win as Brighton manager tomorrow night, when he welcomes Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium.

By Frankie Elliott
32 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 11:38am

Despite some impressive performances against tough opposition, the Italian is yet to claim victory in any of his first three games in charge, most recently succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away at Brentford on Friday night (October 14).

The games keep coming thick and fast though for De Zerbi, as Albion prepare for their second game in four days, when they face struggling Forest on the south coast tomorrow night (October 18).

Despite signing 21 players in the summer, Steve Cooper’s side are currently rock bottom of the Premier League, in their first season back in the top flight in 23 years, winning just won of their first 10 games.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Jamie Carragher makes Brighton claim after Graham Potter exit and Roberto De Zerbi appointment

Adam Lallana pinpoints major difference between Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi

Ex-Liverpool ace Adam Lallana stings Gary Neville with brilliant dig live on Sky Sports

De Zerbi will be without Kaoru Mitoma for tomorrow night’s game, with the exciting winger seen leaving the Brentford Community Stadium on crutches.

Defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Levis Colwill are also said to be struggling with minor injuries for tomorrow night – but neither player was expected to start.

Here’s how Brighton could line-up in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

1. Robert Sanchez

The ever-present goalkeeper will continue between the sticks tomorrow night

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman

Despite giving away a penalty against Brentford, Veltman remains an important part of De Zerbi's defence.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk

Captain Dunk has been one of Brighton's stand-out performers this season, leading to calls for him to be re-called to the England squad

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster

Alongside Dunk and Veltman, Webster completes the back three that Dr Zerbi sees as pivotal to how he wants his teams to play.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
BrightonNottingham ForestAmex StadiumAlbionBrentford
Next Page
Page 1 of 3