Brighton predicted XI as six ruled-out and three doubts to face Nottingham Forest
Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton’s trip to Nottingham Forest is their most important match of the season.
Albion travel to the City Ground bidding to resume their push for Europe following an agonising FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United.
Wednesday evening’s clash with relegation-threatened Forest marks the start of nine Premier League games in just under five weeks for the eighth-placed Seagulls.
De Zerbi is determined to make history by bringing continental football to Sussex and help ease the pain of Sunday’s penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley.
“We are still disappointed for the result,” the Brighton boss said of the 7-6 spot-kick defeat.
“We played a fantastic game. We gave our best and we lost the game.
“We have to be stronger, we have to play tomorrow with the same passion, with the same attitude, with the same quality because we have another nine games, very important for us.”
As injuries bite, here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one...