Brighton predicted XI as six ruled-out and three doubts to face Nottingham Forest

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton’s trip to Nottingham Forest is their most important match of the season.

Albion travel to the City Ground bidding to resume their push for Europe following an agonising FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United.

Wednesday evening’s clash with relegation-threatened Forest marks the start of nine Premier League games in just under five weeks for the eighth-placed Seagulls.

De Zerbi is determined to make history by bringing continental football to Sussex and help ease the pain of Sunday’s penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley.

“We are still disappointed for the result,” the Brighton boss said of the 7-6 spot-kick defeat.

“We played a fantastic game. We gave our best and we lost the game.

“We have to be stronger, we have to play tomorrow with the same passion, with the same attitude, with the same quality because we have another nine games, very important for us.”

As injuries bite, here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one...

1 . Rob Sanchez - GK Played very well at Wembley and if there are any lingering injury doubts with Jason Steele, Sanchez will get the nod at Forest Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Jan Paul Van Hecke Brighton are struggling a right back with injuries to Lamptey and Veltman. Van Hecke has played very little this season but the Dutch centre back could be called upon tonight to cover at right back Photo: Nathan Stirk

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB Will take his place at centre back and try to lift his team after the FA Cup loss. Playing superbly at the moment. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Levi Colwill - CB I expect the Chelsea loanee to come for Webster. Webster was excellent at Wembley but two matches in quick succession could be too much after his injury issues this term Photo: Mike Hewitt