Brighton predicted XI & bench v Everton: defender recalled but midfielder made to wait for debut

All the latest team new for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton

Fabian Hurzeler, the Premier League’s youngest manager at 31, comes up against the oldest, 61-year-old David Moyes, when Brighton host Everton on Saturday.

Hurzeler has a number of big decisions to make as injuries continue to hinder his team with Lewis Dunk (muscular) and Matt O’Riley (knee) the latest concerns.

The German head coach was just four-years-old when Moyes took charge of his first Premier League match and expects a tough clash against the Everton boss.

“For sure I have a lot of respect for him,” said Hurzeler. “Especially because now I have been managing a Premier League club for seven months and it’s so intense.

“It’s like every day you have to try to improve, every day you have to adapt and it’s really challenging.

“Therefore all the coaches who have worked for such a long time in the Premier League and who are able to work for different clubs I have huge respect for.

“What he is doing in his career is impressive and he’s also a role model.

“When he was coach at West Ham I watched some games. Very compact team, very difficult to play against and they always know how to win Premier League games.”

Asked if he will still be a manager in 30 years, Hurzeler smiled: “Let’s see what happens.

“But I can say I really enjoy being a coach, it’s my passion, I’m obsessed with being a coach and trying to improve the players.

“I really enjoy it, so let’s see what happens.”

Brighton’s predicted XI and bench: Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Ayari, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro. Substitutes: Rushworth, Lamptey, McConville, Hinshelwood, Adingra, Gruda, March, Gomez.

Seagulls skipper Dunk has been carrying an injury and fellow defender Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season, leaving Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke as Hurzeler’s only fit centre-half.

Webster is set to start against Everton in place of Dunk with Ruairi McConville likely to provide defensive cover from the bench. Midfielder Matt O’Riley is struggling with a knee issue, while James Milner (hamstring) and Mats Wieffer (knee) remain sidelined.

Hurzeler’s team did however receive a boost this week as Jack Hinshelwood is expected to return, having missed the previous 11 matches with a knee injury. Brian Gruda is expected to return to the squad following a “small issue” and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was recalled from his loan at Hull and takes his place on the bench as Jason Steele is schedule for surgery.

"I worked with him [Rushworth] in pre-season, I saw his potential. He played some minutes and he will be there for sure. I trust him, 100 per cent.

"I believe in him and I'm sure that my goalkeeper coaches, Marco [Knoop] and Jack [Hinshelwood], will prepare him the best way they can. So I'm fully convinced.”