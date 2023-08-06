Brighton and Hove Albion will play their final pre-season friendly as they welcome La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano to the American Express Stadium.

The Madrid based team will be the last tune-up for Roberto De Zerbi's men ahead of their Premier League opener against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12.

Brighton have so far featured in the Premier League Summer Series on the east coast of America where they lost 4-3 to Chelsea, beat Brentford 2-0 and then lost our narrowly 2-1 to Newcastle in New Jersey.

De Zerbi's team have impressed in parts during pre-season but will look to step-up a level as they prepare for Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao football this season.

Roberto De Zerbi's team will face Rayo Vallecano in the final pre-season friendly at the American Express Stadium

Albion have so far been busy in the transfer market as defender Igor Julio arrived from Fiorentina for around £15m and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joined from Anderlecht for £16m. Midfielders James Milner and Mo Dahoud signed on free transfers and Brighton smashed their transfer record to bring in Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m – today will be the first chance Albion fans will get to see him in action on home turf.

Alexis Mac Allister did leave to join Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window, while Chelsea remain in talks in sign Brighton's £100m rated midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international will not feature for the Seagulls today and has reportedly been given the weekend off amid the intense speculation.

Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez yesterday joined Chelsea for around £25m and Brighton still remain in talks to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax for £35m. The Kudus deal could be sealed in time for next weekend's Premier League opener.