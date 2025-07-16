Brighton will play their second pre-season friendly of the summer as they take on Championship outfit Stoke City in Spain tonight (6pm kick-off, UK time).

Fabian Hurzeler's team are in the Costa Del Sol as as part of a 10-day training camp. Last week they played their first friendly, which was a comfortable 6-1 win against League One side Wycombe Wanderers – Danny Welbeck netted four.

The game against Mark Robins' Stoke team should be a chance for Hurzeler to assess the fitness of his squad and also allow new players to bed in – including French defender Olivier Boscagli, who arrived on a free transfer from PSV. “We like his versatility,” said Hurzeler. “He can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad.”

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up in the first half for this one... but expect plenty of changes after the break.

1 . Head coach Fabian Hurzeler gives a team talk at the Spanish training camp Photo: BHAFC

2 . Jason Steele - GK The experienced stopper could get his first run out of pre-season as Bart Verbruggen recovers from injury. Carl Rushworth was between the sticks in the previous friendly win against Wycombe Photo: BHAFC

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The Dutch defender should take the right back role as Tariq Lamptey remains sidelined with injury Photo: BHAFC