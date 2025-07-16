Brighton predicted XI for Stoke City friendly in Spain tonight as 'important' new signing starts - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
All the latest from Brighton and Hove Albion’s pre-season training camp from Spain

Brighton will play their second pre-season friendly of the summer as they take on Championship outfit Stoke City in Spain tonight (6pm kick-off, UK time).

Fabian Hurzeler's team are in the Costa Del Sol as as part of a 10-day training camp. Last week they played their first friendly, which was a comfortable 6-1 win against League One side Wycombe Wanderers – Danny Welbeck netted four.

The game against Mark Robins' Stoke team should be a chance for Hurzeler to assess the fitness of his squad and also allow new players to bed in – including French defender Olivier Boscagli, who arrived on a free transfer from PSV. “We like his versatility,” said Hurzeler. “He can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad.”

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up in the first half for this one... but expect plenty of changes after the break.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler gives a team talk at the Spanish training camp

1.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler gives a team talk at the Spanish training camp Photo: BHAFC

The experienced stopper could get his first run out of pre-season as Bart Verbruggen recovers from injury. Carl Rushworth was between the sticks in the previous friendly win against Wycombe

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper could get his first run out of pre-season as Bart Verbruggen recovers from injury. Carl Rushworth was between the sticks in the previous friendly win against Wycombe Photo: BHAFC

The Dutch defender should take the right back role as Tariq Lamptey remains sidelined with injury

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The Dutch defender should take the right back role as Tariq Lamptey remains sidelined with injury Photo: BHAFC

Albion's player of the year should be in line for his first pre-season run out against Stoke City

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Albion's player of the year should be in line for his first pre-season run out against Stoke City Photo: BHAFC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fabian HurzelerBrightonSpainStoke CityWycombe WanderersLeague One
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice