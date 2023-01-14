Brighton predicted XI: Roberto De Zerbi to unleash young striker who refused Liverpool transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a striking decision to make ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium

Talented young Ireland striker Evan Ferguson will hope to force his way into the Albion starting XI once more against Liverpool.

Ferguson, 18, has two goals from his last two Premier League matches, having scored as a second half substitute against Arsenal in a 4-2 loss and followed that with a goal on his first top flight start at Everton. Ferguson, who reportedly turned down a move to join Liverpool when he joined Albion from Bohemians in 2021, was also in the starting XI for Albion’s 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

It’s been a rapid rise for the youngster who has seized his chance thanks to injuries to experienced attacker Danny Welbeck and Leo Trossard’s falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian boss has a big call to make ahead of Liverpool as Welbeck is nearing full fitness once more but Trossard – who could soon be on his to Tottenham – is out of the matchday squad. Here’s how Brighton could line-up to face the Reds at the Amex Stadium...

