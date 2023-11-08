Brighton predicted XI to face Ajax with Roberto De Zerbi to make major Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro call - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion can a take a huge stride towards the Europa League knockout stages tomorrow night against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Seagulls are currently third in Group B with a defeat, one draw and one victory from their first three continental matches.

Maximum points against Ajax – a team they comfortably beat 2-0 at the Amex Stadium – last month would place them in a strong position to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Roberto De Zerbi does though have a few selection headscratchers ahead of the tie and injuries will also be a major factor on team selection.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has tough calls to make ahead of the Europa League clash against Ajax

The Seagulls are already without Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee) and Jakub Moder (knee). De Zerbi, speaking in the press conference at the Johan Cruyff Arena, confirmed Tariq Lamptey (muscular) will also miss the match but Pervis Estupinan, who has been out since the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa, could be fit for the bench.