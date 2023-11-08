Brighton predicted XI to face Ajax with Roberto De Zerbi to make major Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro call - gallery
The Seagulls are currently third in Group B with a defeat, one draw and one victory from their first three continental matches.
Maximum points against Ajax – a team they comfortably beat 2-0 at the Amex Stadium – last month would place them in a strong position to qualify for the knock-out stages.
Roberto De Zerbi does though have a few selection headscratchers ahead of the tie and injuries will also be a major factor on team selection.
The Seagulls are already without Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee) and Jakub Moder (knee). De Zerbi, speaking in the press conference at the Johan Cruyff Arena, confirmed Tariq Lamptey (muscular) will also miss the match but Pervis Estupinan, who has been out since the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa, could be fit for the bench.
Here's how the Albion could line-up for this one… Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, James Milner; Pascal Gross, Mo Dahoud; Joao Pedro, Ansu Fati; Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.