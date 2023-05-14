Brighton predicted XI to face Arsenal: Huge Billy Gilmour decision made and a late Evan Ferguson call

Roberto De Zerbi faces a vital team selection as Brighton continue their quest for Europe at title-chasing Arsenal this evening

Brighton have enjoyed an impressive season to date and despite a painful 5-1 home loss to Everton last week, arrive at Arsenal in seventh place and still gunning for European qualification.

Albion have played attractive football this season and the showdown with the Gunners – who are battling for their first Premier League title since 2004 – should be an open and entertaining contest.

Albion however do have a number of injury concerns ahead of the match and head coach De Zerbi will have to shuffle his pack carefully as they look to nullify Arsenal’s potent attack and provide a threat of their own.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is also set to face the Gunners for the first since they tried to sign him last January. Brighton rebuffed a £70m bid from Arsenal for the talented 21-year-old but they could try again this summer.

“I don’t know what will happen next season but I think if you want to improve your team, you have to decide (make plans) before the next season,” De Zerbi said. “I think we will lose some important players and we have to be ready to restart stronger than this season. He’s playing for Brighton now and only Brighton. I have no doubts but I want only players focused in our team and our club. He’s playing very well. He always is one of the best players on the pitch.”

Here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one:

