Brighton and Hove Albion once again welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium for a Friday night Premier League clash.

It’s a swift turnaround, as both teams played each other last Saturday as Brighton ran out 2-1 winners against Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brighton’s Japan international Kaoru Mitoma netted a late winner after Georginio Rutter cancelled out Cole Palmer’s first half opener.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion was on the bench for the FA Cup clash against Chelsea

The Seagulls now look to return to winning ways in the Premier League following their 7-0 hammering at Nottingham Forest.

“We have to get the same mindset like today,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler after the FA Cup victory. “We can beat every team in this league, but it's first of all hard work, hard work and training, good regeneration, being professional.

“It was impressive how they worked as a team [against Chelsea]. They all took responsibility this week, they all took ownership. They all said we want to give an answer on the pitch.”

Hurzeler was also pleased with the response following the painful loss at the City Ground, which dropped them to 10th in the table.

“We shouldn't talk too much,” added the German. “We should give the fans something back and therefore you can say that they all were a little bit angry after the loss and they wanted to come back as quick as possible to make it better.”

Brighton continue to have injury issues ahead of Friday. James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (hamstring) are all unavailable, while Lewis Dunk (ribs), Mats Wieffer (knee), Pervis Estupinan (muscular) and Solly March (muscular) will be assessed.

January signing Diego Gomez impressed from the bench against Chelsea last week and may have to settle for the bench once more, while £9m arrival Eiran Cashin will hope to make his debut at some stage.

Adam Webster is expected to step-in once again at centre back if skipper Dunk is ruled out with his rib issue. Joao Pedro is also pushing to start after the Brazilian striker was dropped last week as the impressive Rutter and Danny Welbeck led the line.

Former Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey could resume at left back as Pervis Estupinan continues to struggle with a “muscular” problem. Carlos Baleba, who was injured for the defeat at Forest, will likely keep his midfield spot after returning to action last Saturday.

"I think we all know that Carlos has an impact on our game because of his physicality, because of his quality in possession,” Hurzeler added. “[Against Chelsea] he proved it in an impressive way.

"He was very present, he played very mature and we are happy to have him back.”

Brighton’s predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Lamptey; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

