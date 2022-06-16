Brighton Premier League 2022-23 season fixtures in full: Boxing Day, Crystal Palace, Man Utd, Tottenham, Leeds and more

Brighton and Hove Albion will begin their 2022-23 Premier League season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

Graham Potter's team will begin their sixth season in the Premier League against Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It's a blockbuster start for the Albion and the match – which is Ten Hag's first in charge – will be on Sunday, August 7, and is set to be screened live on Sky Sports.

The Seagulls first match at the Amex Stadium is another tricky test against Eddie Howe's big spending Newcastle United on August 13.

Leeds United, always a clash the Albion fans look forward to, are the next visitors two weeks later, with the club's trip to West Ham United in between.

The first fixture supporters often look out for are the ones against Crystal Palace. The first of which sees Patrick Vieira men visit on September 17 and on February 11 Brighton are at Selhurst Park.

The season will be different to most due to the World Cup in Qatar. Albion’s last game before the six-week break is at the Amex against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on November 12.

The Premier League season begins once more on Boxing Day at Southampton. Albion then face Ben White and Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, before Everton on January 2 – their first match of 2023.

April is the most hectic month of the new season. Potter’s team contest six matches which include away trips to Spurs and Chelsea before the visit of champions Manchester City.

The season ends on Sunday May 28 away at Villa Park.

In Full:

August: 7 Man Utd (a), 13 Newcastle (h), 20 West Ham (a), 27 Leeds (a), 30 Fulham (a)

September: 3 Leicester (h), 10 Bournemouth (a), 17 Crystal Palace (h)

October: 1 Liverpool (a), 8 Spurs (h), 15 Brentford (a), 18 Forest (h), 22 Man City (a), 29 Chelsea (H)

November: 5 Wolves (a), 12 Aston Villa (h)

December: 26 Southampton (A), 31 Arsenal (h)

January: 2 Everton (a), 14 Liverpool (h), 21 Leicester (a)

February: 4 Bournemouth (h), 11 Crystal Palace (a), 18 Fulham (h), 25 Newcastle (a)

March: 4 West Ham, 11 Leeds (a), 18 Man United (h)

April: Brentford (h), 8 Spurs (a), 15 Chelsea (a), 22 Man City (h), 25 Forest (a), 29 Wolves (h)

May: 6 Everton (h), 13 Arsenal (a), 20 Southampton (h), 28 Aston Villa (a).

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s side will start their bid for a fifth championship in six seasons at the London Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.

Main rivals Liverpool go to Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime match, which pitches the Reds’ new signing Fabio Carvalho against his old club first up.

Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety with one match to spare last month, comes up against his former employers Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off.