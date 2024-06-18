Brighton Premier League fixtures 2024-25: Fabian Hurzeler's first match revealed and Crystal Palace dates confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next season’s Premier League fixtures have been released and there are several big games to look out for.

Fabian Hurzeler’s first game in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion will be against Everton at Goodison Park on August 17.

A week later Hurzeler and the Seagulls will take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United for the first home game of the new Premier League season.

Albion finish the opening month of the new campaign at last season's runners-up Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, August 31.

After a brief pause, Kieran McKenna’s newly Ipswich Town are at the Amex on September 14. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea (away) and then Tottenham Hotspur at home soon follow.

The highly anticipated fixtures against old rivals Crystal Palace are at the Amex on December 14, with the return clash at Selhurst Park on April 5. Pep Guardiola’s Premier League Champions Manchester City visit the Amex on 9 November.

Christmas and New Year often sees a packed schedule and this year looks no different as Brighton play four times in a fortnight. They go to West Ham United on December 21, welcome Brentford on Boxing Day and then head to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park three days later. 2025 kicks-off for Brighton with Arsenal at the Amex January 4. Here’s Brighton and Hove Albion 2024-25 Premier League fixture list in full

Yesterday new head coach Hurzeler said he visited Brighton last season to watch the 4-2 home win against Tottenham: “I have to say the Spurs game was the best game I saw last season. The stadium, the atmosphere, the way the crowd were involved was incredible. By the end of the game I was feeling the game like a Seagulls’ supporter! I honestly enjoyed every part of the game, it was incredible.”

Hurzeler is also impressed with the quality of the squad he will be inheriting. “Looking at it, to me the squad has great balance. We have the more experienced players like Pascal [Gross], Lewis [Dunk], James [Milner] and Danny [Welbeck] who have had a lot of success in their careers and then some fabulous youngsters like Jack Hinshelwood.