Brighton rounded off their 2024-25 Premier League season with a spectacular 4-1 triumph over Spurs on Sunday.

The three points secured an eight-placed finish in Fabian Hurzeler’s maiden campaign following his appointment last summer.

Attention quickly turns to next term, with the transfer window getting underway later this week. Clubs will be able to conduct their business until June 10 before the shutters come back down for six days later. It will then reopen on June 16 for the remainder of the summer.

While the Premier League campaign came to a close, the 20th and final spot was confirmed for the 2025-26 season.

Sunderland were the last side to book their spot in the top flight on Saturday after they beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Wembley. Tommy Watson grabbed the headlines on his final appearance for the Black Cats before his move to Brighton.

With 20 clubs now confirmed for next term, who are the earlier favourites for the title?

Using the early odds provided by Betfair, we’ve taken a look at who the front-runners for the Premier League are for the 2025-26 campaign.

