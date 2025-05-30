Fabian Hurzeler rounded off his maiden Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win over Europa League winners Spurs last Sunday.

The three points secured an eighth-placed finish for Brighton, who finished on 66 points - four behind Nottingham Forest in seventh.

Although Albion missed out on European football, the German was able to better last season’s 11th spot which was achieved under Roberto de Zerbi.

But how much prize money could the Seagulls expect from the campaign?

The Athletic have taken an educated guess based on a number of financial factors to determine how much each Premier League side will pocket from the 2024-25 season.

Here’s how much Albion are set to earn.

