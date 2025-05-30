How much Brighton are set to bank in Premier League prize money.How much Brighton are set to bank in Premier League prize money.
How much Brighton are set to bank in Premier League prize money.

Premier League prize money: How much Brighton earned during 2024-25 campaign compared to Newcastle, Crystal Palace & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th May 2025, 12:00 BST

Brighton finished eighth in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Fabian Hurzeler rounded off his maiden Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win over Europa League winners Spurs last Sunday.

The three points secured an eighth-placed finish for Brighton, who finished on 66 points - four behind Nottingham Forest in seventh.

Although Albion missed out on European football, the German was able to better last season’s 11th spot which was achieved under Roberto de Zerbi.

But how much prize money could the Seagulls expect from the campaign?

The Athletic have taken an educated guess based on a number of financial factors to determine how much each Premier League side will pocket from the 2024-25 season.

Here’s how much Albion are set to earn.

Your next Brighton read: I asked AI to predict final 2025-26 Premier League table - and here’s where Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle finish

Estimated prize money: £110.9m.

1. Southampton

Estimated prize money: £110.9m. | Getty Images

Estimated prize money: £112.9m.

2. Ipswich Town

Estimated prize money: £112.9m. | Getty Images

Estimated prize money: £119.2m.

3. Leicester City

Estimated prize money: £119.2m. | Getty Images

Estimated prize money: £125.3m.

4. Wolves

Estimated prize money: £125.3m. | Wolves via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonPremier LeagueFootball
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice