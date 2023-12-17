A Brighton youngster has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Tunisian midfielder Samy Chouchane has extended his contract until June 2025.

The 20-year-old midfielder was named in the first-team squad for the final two Europa League group matches against AEK Athens and Marseille.

Men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “Samy has continued to grow and we are pleased with his development since he joined the club, it’s also been great to see him get an opportunity with the first team more recently.

Tunisian midfielder Samy Chouchane has extended his Brighton and Hove Albion contract until June 2025. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“This contract is a reward for Samy’s progress and now it’s important that he uses these experiences as motivation to push on and have a strong second half of the season.”

Technical director David Weir said Chouchane has ‘worked his way up’ through the age group teams and recently been involved with the first-team group.

He added: “That’s testament to his attitude, hard work and development in the three years he has been with us, and this new contract is a reward for that.”

Samy signed for the Seagulls from AC Boulogne-Billancourt in July 2020 – initially to be a part of the under-18s.

He won silverware in his first season, winning the Under-17s Premier League Cup and established himself as a regular in the under-21s last season.