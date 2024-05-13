Brighton £6m target 'perfect for pre-season plan' amid Everton and Fulham transfer link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admits he’s keen to bolster his defence and midfield this summer.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League with two games of the season remaining – Chelsea this Wednesday and Man United on Sunday – but plans are well underway for next term.

De Zerbi has battled with numerous injuries this campaign and insists reinforcements are his priority for this summer’s transfer window.

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has impressed during his time at Brighton

"We have two great goalkeepers and then first of all we have to analyse the injured players,” said the Albion head coach. “In defence we have to bring someone, a full-back or centre-back. For sure in midfield the same.”

One player heavily linked of late is AZ Alkmaar’s Japan international defender Yukinari Suguwara, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old right back will have just one-year remaining on his contract this summer and could be available for around £6m. Suguwara has impressed in the Eredivisie this season, with four goals and six assists, while he has made 12 appearances for his country, with one goal.

Fulham were previously linked with a move for him last season but Everton, Brighton, Inter and Wolfsburg are now said to be leading the chase.

Any potential move to Brighton would see Suguwara link-up with his countryman Kaoru Mitoma, who has impressed at Albion following his move from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for around £3m.

Mitoma’s popularity has greatly increased Brighton’s profile in the Far East – so much so, they are set for their first ever pre-season tour to Japan this summer. The arrival of Suguwara would tie-in perfectly with that plan.