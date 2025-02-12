Brighton defender looks ready to step-up after injury issues

Brighton defender Adam Webster is in contention to start against Chelsea this Friday at the Amex Stadium, if Lewis Dunk is sidelined.

Dunk, 33, is struggling with a rib injury and is set for a scan this week to assess the extent of the damage.

The Skipper played the first half of the 2-1 FA Cup win against Chelsea last Saturday but looked in discomfort and was replaced by Webster at halftime.

Brighton and Hove Albion are yet to concede a goal in 2025 with Adam Webster on the pitch

Webster, 30, has had injury issues of his own this term and missed 12 matches with a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-2 win against Tottenham last October.

The defender made his return as a second half substitute in the 1-1 home draw against Arsenal on January 4 and then started in the 2-0 away win at struggling Ipswich Town.

Webster was then back on the bench to witness the full horror of Albion's 7-0 thrashing against Nottingham Forest at City Ground but returned in the second half against Chelsea and produced an assured display alongside defensive partner Jan Paul van Hecke as Brighton sealed a spot in the FA Cup fifth round.

Surprisingly, Brighton are yet to concede a goal in 2025 with Webster on the pitch. A stat that could bode well for Albion's Friday night clash against Chelsea.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a number of injury concerns ahead of Chelsea with up to eight players ruled out, or struggling to be fit in time.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (hamstring) are all unavailable, while Dunk (ribs), Mats Wieffer (knee), Pervis Estupinan (muscular) and Solly March (muscular) will be assessed.

The return to fitness of midfielder Carlos Baleba was though a huge boost Brighton. The Cameroon international was sorely missed during the hefty defeat at the City Ground but impressed in the FA Cup against Chelsea Hurzeler.

"I think we all know that Carlos has an impact on our game because of his physicality, because of his quality in possession,” said Hurzeler. “Today he proved it in an impressive way. He was very present, he played very mature and we are happy to have him back.”

