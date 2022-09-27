Brighton quartet face off in international friendly as countdown to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar gathers momentum

Albion teammates Moisés Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñán, Jeremy Sarmiento and Kaoru Mitoma did battle as Ecuador and Japan played out a goalless draw in Düsseldorf.

Caicedo and Estupiñán played the full 90 minutes for Ecuador, while Sarmiento, who is recovering from a groin strain, came off the bench to play the entirety of the second half.

Mitoma, who netted a wonderful goal against the USA on Friday, started for Japan. The winger was replaced by Yuki Soma on 66 minutes.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo (right) and Gaku Shibasaki vie for the ball during the friendly between Japan and Ecuador in Düsseldorf. Picture by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Blue Samurai keeper Daniel Schmidt kept out ex-West Ham United striker Enner Valencia’s 82nd minute penalty to earn Japan a 0-0 draw.

With just 57 days until the opening game, Japan have one more warm up game to look forward to before the hotly-anticipated tournament gets underway.

The Blue Samurai face Canada in Dubai in their final pre-World Cup friendly on November 17 before their Group E opener against Germany in Doha on November 23.

Japan then play Costa Rica in Al Rayyan on November 27 before ending the group stage against Robert Sánchez’s Spain in Doha on December 1.

Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma (right) battles for possession with Michael Estrada of Ecuador. Picture by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Ecuador, meanwhile, have no more pre-tournament tune-ups before the competition begins.

La Tri take on hosts, and Asian Cup champions, Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Khor on November 20.

Ecuador, who have been drawn in Group A, then face the Netherlands in Al Rayyan five days later, before concluding group play against African Cup of Nations holders Senegal in the same venue on November 29.

