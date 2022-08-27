Brighton reach dizzy heights as Jesse Marsch has 'John McEnroe style' meltdown

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is shown a yellow card during the Premier League defeat at Brighton

With still far too many empty blue seats at this time of year the stayaway Albion fans missed out as Brighton, despite spurning numerous chances, ran out 1-0 winners against previously unbeaten Leeds United.

Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan made his full Albion debut this afternoon replacing the injured Adam Lallana as the only change from the victory at Went Ham.

In Boxing terms, the Albion clearly won the first half with a plethora of chances going begging in front of the visitors goal, with Leandro Trossard the major culprit as he appeared to dither not once but twice, when presented with gilt edge opportunities in the ninth and 37th minutes.

For the visitors part, it was another sporting icon that sprung to mind as Leeds United Head United Jesse Marsch gave the best 45 minute touch line impersonation of John McEnroe since Bobby Davro played the Royal Variety Performance.

But for all their superiority the hosts had nothing to show at the break.

Almost deja vu at the start of the second half, and Solly March will probably have to watch Match of the Day five times before he works out how he didn’t break the deadlock, not once but twice, with wasted chances in the 50th and 56th minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken on 65 when the previously wasteful Trossard slipped a sweet pass to Pascal Gross and the German slotted home, VAR had a look for a Danny Welbeck offside, but all was good in the Amex ‘hood.

More ‘chalk dust’ in the technical area on 75 and another petulant display by Marsch this time slamming the ball down ironically after his team had been awarded a free kick, and referee Michael Salisbury showed him a yellow.

Squeaky bum time with five minutes added time and a previously comatose United looking ominous, but the Albion held on and the melodramatic Marsch went back up the M1 pointless but perhaps considering an audition for Emmerdale given his touchline performance.

At the time of the goal, Albion were top of the EPL for the first time in their 121 year history, only a Crystal Palace capitulation at the Etihad stopped the dream Saturday, but every Albion fan around the globe will be proud to sit second and still unbeaten tonight.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwil, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke