Brighton recruitment overhaul taking shape with nine more tipped to leave this summer

New Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has some key transfer decisions to make this summer

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The Seagulls face some major transfer decisions this summer as they prepare for Fabian Hurzeler’s first campaign at the helm.

Hurzeler, 31, was appointed as the new head coach after Roberto De Zerbi parted company with Brighton after two seasons in charge.

Albion are keen to bolster their squad this summer and have been linked with a number of high profile targets, including Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. Quite a few Albion players could however be heading for the exit door as Hurzeler’s squad starts to take shape. Adam Lallana has already departed and has since joined newly promoted Southampton, while Steven Alzate left as a free agent after seven years with Brighton.

Here’s nine further players who could also be on their way as Brighton’s squad overall for 2024-25 takes shape…

1. Joel Veltman: The 32-year-old former Ajax man will have one year remaining on his contract this summer. A reliable presence and if he did depart Albion would miss his experience but Jack Hinshelwood and Tariq Lamptey should be available at right back next season after injuries.

2. Pascal Gross: This would be a painful one if the player of the year decided to leave. Hurzeler would love to keep him but Gross spoke previously of a potential return to the Bundesliga for professional and family reasons. Fingers crossed he stays but Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to make their move.

3. Deniz Undav: The £20m rated German striker has been on fine form on loan at Stuttgart. The club have an option to buy and Undav has stated his wish to make to make the move permanent. Hurzeler has already spoken to the striker and wants him to stay.

4. Mo Dahoud: Also sent on loan to Stuttgart in January after his free transfer move to Albion last summer failed to take off. Contracted until June 2027 and will likely be sold this summer or pushed out on loan again.

5. Yasin Ayari: The Sweden international made 26 appearances on loan for Blackburn last term and will return to Brighton this summer. Another loan looks likely for the 20-year-old

6. Jeremy Sarmiento: Played well under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich during his loan and the Tractor Boys could be keen on another loan or a permanent deal upon their return to the Premier League. Currently on international duty with Ecuador at the Copa America.

7. Kjell Scherpen: The 24-year-old giant goalkeeper had an injury-hit loan at Sturm Graz. He is contracted with Brighton until 2027 and another loan looks likely this summer.

8. Abdallah Sima: Made quite an impact for Rangers last term until an injury slowed his progress. The Senegal attacker netted 16 goals with two assists in all-competitions and Rangers were keen to take him on a permanent transfer. He has just one year remaining on his contract.