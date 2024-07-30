Brighton release pictures of new Nike away kit for the 2024-25 season – including a bold change of colour

The new design features a wide stripe of white along the side, and the shorts and socks follow the same university gold colourway to complete the kit.

The new style is made from 100 per cent polyester fibres, with at least 75% recycled, and Nike's Dri-FIT technology. The slim fit gives a tailored feel and is available in men’s, women's and youth. In a change from previous years, the 2024/25 away kit will not become their third kit for the 2025/26 season. Here’s a collection of pictures featuring Adam Webster, Danny Webeck and Jan Paul van Hecke.