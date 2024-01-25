Brighton rival Man United for Swedish 'Bellingham', surprise £100m Newcastle exit, Chelsea to trigger £120m summer release clause - rumour mill
Brighton and Hove Albion are among a number of Premier League clubs chasing Swedish playmaker Lucas Bergvall.
The 17-year-old has impressed for his current club Djurgårdens IF and made his full international debut earlier this year.
Barcelona have already expressed an interest but Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the hunt.
Brighton however are reportedly keen and their clear pathway to first team football for talented youngsters could well appeal to Bergvall – express.co.uk
Newcastle United are considering selling their star talent, Bruno Guimaraes for £100m this summer, according to Football Insider.
Eddie Howe is keen to add to his squad this summer but due to FFP constraints, It is understood that the Magpies will need to sell. There will be no shortage of takers for the Brazilian, with Euro giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all said to be ready to make a move.
Chelsea are determined to land a new striker but may have to wait until the summer to get their man. The Blues have previously been linked with Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson, but the £100m valuation could put them off.
But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Victor Osimhen is prepared to leave Napoli and Chelsea are “ready” to pay the €130m release clause to land the Nigerian, who has nine goals in all-competitions this term.