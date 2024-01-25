Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion are among a number of Premier League clubs chasing Swedish playmaker Lucas Bergvall.

The 17-year-old has impressed for his current club Djurgårdens IF and made his full international debut earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona have already expressed an interest but Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the hunt.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a track record of developing young talent

Brighton however are reportedly keen and their clear pathway to first team football for talented youngsters could well appeal to Bergvall – express.co.uk

Newcastle United are considering selling their star talent, Bruno Guimaraes for £100m this summer, according to Football Insider.

Eddie Howe is keen to add to his squad this summer but due to FFP constraints, It is understood that the Magpies will need to sell. There will be no shortage of takers for the Brazilian, with Euro giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all said to be ready to make a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are determined to land a new striker but may have to wait until the summer to get their man. The Blues have previously been linked with Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson, but the £100m valuation could put them off.