Brighton set to battle it out with Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City for South American wonderkid

The Seagulls have joined a growing list of clubs who are interested in snapping up the 18-year-old.

The winger has also caught the eye of European heavyweights Inter and Lyon, as well as Premier League outfits Liverpool, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, according to 90min.

The acquisition of Osorio would add to the burgeoning South American talent at the Amex, which includes Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, highly-regarded Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo and future Paraguay star Julio Enciso.

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined the race to sign Chilean wonderkid Darío Osorio (right) from Club Universidad de Chile but face fierce competition from, amongst others, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City for his services. Picture by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Reports in Chile claim that Wolves have won the race to sign Osorio, but Universidad de Chile haven’t confirmed that they’ve accepted any bids.

The teenager has scored six goals in 20 Chilean Primera División games for Universidad de Chile since making his senior debut in 2021.

He made his senior international bow for Chile on June 6, playing the final seven minutes of La Roja’s 2-0 defeat to Tunisia.

The winger won his second cap against Ghana four days later, playing the last nine minutes of Chile’s 3-1 penalty shootout loss.

