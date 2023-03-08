Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Corinthians and Brazil under-20 winger Pedrinho but face fierce competition from, amongst others, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax for his services, according to latest reports.

The Seagulls have joined a growing list of clubs who are interested in snapping up the 17-year-old – who only made his full debut for Corinthians on Saturday.

The talented teen has also caught the eye of PSV Eindhoven and Zenit Saint Petersburg, according to Goal Brasil.

The Brazilian outlet has claimed that Corinthians expect to receive offers for Pedrinho in the summer transfer window.

The striker reportedly has a ‘€50m’ release clause for teams in Europe, but clubs must outbid Zenit to secure the Brazilian’s services.

Goal Brasil has claimed the Saint Petersburg outfit have ‘first option’ on Pedrinho as part of the deal which saw centre-forward Yuri Alberto swap Zenit for Corinthians in January.

Pedrinho reportedly has a contract with Corinthians until 2025, with the option of renewing for another two years.

He made his full Corinthians debut on Saturday, coming off the bench to play the final nine minutes of the 3-1 home win over Santo André in the Campeonato Paulista Série A1.

