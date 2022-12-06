Brighton set to battle Premier League rivals and Serie A giants for former Chelsea starlet

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Atalanta and Ivory Coast winger Jérémie Boga but face fierce competition for his services.

Italian outlet Il Giorno has reported that the Seagulls are ready to battle Premier League rivals Leicester City and Serie A outfit Fiorentina for the ex-Chelsea youth player.

According to Il Giorno, Atalanta’s head of senior recruitment Lee Congerton – who has previously worked at Chelsea, Celtic, and Leicester – is ready to put Boga in the transfer shop window in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atalanta are expected to receive bids from all three clubs, although it is believed that Fiorentina want to take the 25-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Atalanta and Ivory Coast winger Jérémie Boga but face fierce competition for his services. Picture by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivorian has only made six Serie A appearances for Atalanta since his €22million move from Sassuolo in July.

The winger initially moved to Atalanta on loan in January. He recorded two goals and an assist in 22 games in all competitions during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half saw Boga create three goals in 12 Serie A games for Sassuolo.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, the 25-year-old broke into the Blues’ first team during the 2014-15 season but had to wait until the 2017-18 campaign to make his first, and only, appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at Stamford Bridge, Boga enjoyed loan spells at French outfit Rennes, Spanish club Granada, and Birmingham City.