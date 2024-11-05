All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will have some key contract decisions to make in the coming months.

The Seagulls, who are eighth in the Premier League, have enjoyed a solid start to life under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

A huge summer spend of more than £200m gave the German boss the best chance of success this season but a lengthy injury list has made life more difficult for the head coach.

Albion currently have nine players receiving treatment ahead of this Saturday's clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Three players that are likely to be included in the matchday squad will however be out of contract this summer and Hurzeler, along with the players and club will have to decide if they stay or go.

Here's all six Brighton players who will be out of contract this summer…

Joel Veltman: The ultra-reliable right back has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler this season and is currently playing some of his best football in a Brighton shirt. Veltman joined the Seagulls from Ajax for just £900,000 in 2020 and the 32-year-old has proved to be an excellent signing. He has made 149 appearances in total for Brighton and has four goals and four assists. His contract expires at the end of the season and I’m sure Hurzeler will want him to stay.

Tariq Lamptey: The flying full back is just starting to push himself into Hurzeler's plans after a slow start to the season. The Ghana international has had numerous injury issues since his arrival from Chelsea in 2024. Lamptey has had some great moments for Brighton – especially his second half display during Brighton’s Europa League comeback in Marseille last season – but sustaining that form over longer periods has been tricky. A big decision for club and player this summer.

Jakub Moder: The Poland international started in two Carabao Cup matches this season and came off the bench at Liverpool last Saturday for his first Premier League outing of the season under Hurzeler. The midfielder – who has now fully recovered from his serious ACL injury – looked set to join Leicester last summer as part of the Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall deal but that fell through when Dewsbury-Hall opted for Chelsea. An exit this summer looks likely for Moder, who joined Brighton for around £7m from Lech Poznań in 2020.

James Milner: The 38-year-old joined Brighton on a free transfer after a successful period under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The versatile veteran is currently out with a hamstring issue and hopes to return after the next international break. He started the first three Premier League games for Brighton this term and is also a key man off the pitch and in training for Hurzeler. The club and player will have to decide if he can go again next season.

Imari Samuels: The talented young left back impressed in pre-season for Brighton but has not managed to force his way into first team contention this term. A January loan could be an option for the 21-year-old who will then make a decision this summer on where his future will be. A very promising player!

Tom McGill: The 24-year-old Canada international is currently on loan at League Two club Milton Keynes Dons. Brighton have a wealth of talent in the goalkeeping department with Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth, James Beadle (Hull, loan) (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Kjell Scherpen (Sturm Graz, loan) and Killian Cahill all on the books.