BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Brighton set to make ‘official offer’ for highly-rated teenage talent from South America

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to return to South America to make an ‘official offer’ for yet another highly-rated young talent.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:32 BST

That’s according to Colombian journalist Julián Capera, who claims Albion are in hot pursuit of 18-year-old Colombia under-23 international and Atlético Nacional midfielder Jhon Solís.

The teenager has already registered four assists in 38 games for El Verde since making his debut in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Solís has appeared four times for Nacional in the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier club competition – and helped the Medellín outfit lift the 2023 Superliga Colombiana and 2022 Liga BetPlay Dimayor Apertura titles.

Most Popular

The Seagulls are now reportedly interest in bringing the young midfielder to the Amex before the summer transfer window slams shut this evening.

Capera claims Brighton are ready to bid for Solís, but an agreement over a ‘future sale’ clause may be a sticking point.

Nacional reportedly want to keep 20% of the profit from any future sale, while Albion only want the Colombian club to keep 10%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, Capera said: “Brighton will make an official offer for the Colombian John Elmer Solís.

“The English team wants a business for 90% of its economic rights. In principle, Atletico Nacional wants to keep no less than 20%.”

Related topics:BrightonAlbionSeagulls