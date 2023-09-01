Brighton set to make ‘official offer’ for highly-rated teenage talent from South America

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to return to South America to make an ‘official offer’ for yet another highly-rated young talent.

That’s according to Colombian journalist Julián Capera, who claims Albion are in hot pursuit of 18-year-old Colombia under-23 international and Atlético Nacional midfielder Jhon Solís.

The teenager has already registered four assists in 38 games for El Verde since making his debut in 2022.

Solís has appeared four times for Nacional in the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier club competition – and helped the Medellín outfit lift the 2023 Superliga Colombiana and 2022 Liga BetPlay Dimayor Apertura titles.

The Seagulls are now reportedly interest in bringing the young midfielder to the Amex before the summer transfer window slams shut this evening.

Capera claims Brighton are ready to bid for Solís, but an agreement over a ‘future sale’ clause may be a sticking point.

Nacional reportedly want to keep 20% of the profit from any future sale, while Albion only want the Colombian club to keep 10%.

Posting on Twitter, Capera said: “Brighton will make an official offer for the Colombian John Elmer Solís.