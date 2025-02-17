Brighton's squad is locked in for the remainder of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

It's been over two weeks now since the winter transfer window shut for the majority of clubs across Europe. The Seagulls did some business, recruiting some players whilst also letting a few go both on permanent and loan deals.

A 25-man squad list has been submitted to the Premier League, informing those who govern the league who Brighton intend to use from now until the end of the season in May. There are no surprises with James Milner included despite a lengthy lay-off.

During the month of January we saw the arrival of Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. The 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder joined for a fee of £11m. He has so far made three appearances for the club as he gets up to speed with English football.

Perhaps the biggest bit of business was signing Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas from Nuremberg for £20.8m. The 19-year-old didn’t link up with his new club immediately however and will remain in Germany until the summer.

With the window now shut, it begins the question as to how much each player could be sold for if a club was interested in them. To test that, here we take a look at the market values of Brighton’s current first-team squad - according to Transfermarkt. Do any of these surprise you? As the likes of Cashin and Gomez get to grips with life in Sussex, we have looked at how the two newest arrivals rank in terms of squad market value compared to the players already at the club.

(Note: all values have been converted from € to £)

1 . Tom McGill TransferMarkt value: £499.2k | Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

2 . James Milner TransferMarkt value: £832.2k | Getty Images Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

3 . Eiran Cashin TransferMarkt value: £1.4m | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo: Ryan Hiscott