Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister pinpoints Yves Bissouma alternatives ahead of Crystal Palace and Chelsea

Alexis Mac Allister believes Brighton can cope without Yves Bissouma against Crystal Palace

Bissouma, 25, has been Albion's best midfielder so far this season but is currently away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bissouma will miss this Friday's clash against old rivals Crystal Palace and the upcoming matches against Chelsea and Leicester.

Mac Allister however, who is in fine form of his own after netting twice in the 3-2 win at Everton last time out in the Premier League, believes Albion have the strength in depth to cope with the loss of their star man.

"We know how import Yves is for us," said Mac Allister. "We wish him all the best. We will try to not to miss him too much.

"We have Pascal (Gross), Steven Alzate, (Jakub) Moder...many players who can play there and we will try our best this Friday."

Mac Allister always looks forward to the matches against old rivals Crystal Palace and scored against them at Selhurst Park during a 1-1 draw in October 2020.

"When we play against Palace we know that is the most important for the Brighton fans," added the Argentian international. "We need to win and we try our best. We know it would be very tough because they have a good team, really good players. So let's see what happen.

"Scoring against them was the highlight of my career so far because we know how important it is."

Mac Allister also feels a rocking atmosphere at the Amex on Friday night can play a huge role in helping Albion deliver a positive performance and record a victory.

"I think they can play a huge role for us.

"We know how important they are for us, they always support us and they will be important again for us [against Crystal Palace]."